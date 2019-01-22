Casting call: ‘Swamp Thing’ in need of extras for crawfish boil scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A new streaming series that is filming in the Wilmington area is looking for families and teens to be paid extras.
According to a news release from TW Cast and Recruit, the Warner Brothers series Swamp Thing will be filming a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil scene on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday Jan. 30.
Crews are looking for real families, friends, and teens of all ethnicities, ages 12 to 70. If you’re interested, you have to be available to film both days. Filming will take place inside and will start in the afternoon and could last into the early morning.
Pay rate is a guaranteed $64 for up to eight hours and time and a half for every hour afterward. Filming can last up to ten hours and could be done outside, so come prepared.
If you’re interested, email SwampThingBg@twcastandrecruit.com with the subject line, Crawfish Boil.
Please include:
- 2 Recent Pictures (Head Shot and Body Shot)
- Name
- Age
- Location
- Height
- Weight
- Shirt Size
- Jacket Size (if applicable)
- Pant Size (L and W, if applicable)
- Dress Size (if applicable)
- Shoe Size
- Color, Make, Model (Year) of Vehicle, (Browning Points if you include a photo)
- List of Any Tattoos or Piercings
Swamp Thing stars Andy Bean (Here and Now, Power) as scientist Alec Holland, Derek Mears (The Orville, Sleepy Hollow) as the title character following Holland’s transformation, and Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf and Gotham) as Abby Arcane.
According to an official synopsis of the series, Arcane, a CDC researcher, returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus and develops a surprising bond with Holland—only to have him tragically taken from her.
But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Arcane will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous—and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.
Swamp Thing is set to premiere in 2019 and will be available exclusively on DC Universe.
