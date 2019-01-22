Blizzard-force winds topple tiny house in Colorado

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO (KKTV/Gray News) - The Big Bad Wolf couldn’t have done it better.
Fierce winds toppled a tiny house outside Cripple Creek and blew the structure down the road and into a field, scattering the household’s belongings in the snow.
“Tiny homes and blizzard-force winds do not like each other!” the Cripple Creek Fire Department posted on Facebook. “The one patient and two cats inside were rescued by our first responders! Great job team!”
No injuries were reported.
Cripple Creek is located about 30 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.
