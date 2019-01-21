Wish Upon a Chef raises money to help make dreams come true for children

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wish Upon a Chef brings together chefs from some of the best restaurants around and raises money for the Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina Foundation.
Jackie Jordan Welker, who hosts the event, joined us on WECT News First at Four Monday to talk about the event and how it makes an impact.
The event is Thursday, Jan. 24, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Burney Center at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Wish Upon a Chef is a dinner party themed fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina. 16 chefs participate, serving up 4 courses (Appetizer, Salad, Entrée, Dessert).
This is the third year for the event.
Organizers had to postpone it in November due to impacts from Hurricane Florence.
To buy tickets, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.