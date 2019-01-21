VIDEO: Man charged with felony assault after Carolina Beach incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man was jailed on felony assault charges after an incident on Jan. 15.
According to Detective Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers arrested Jacob Allen Adams, 37, of Carolina Beach, for misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.
However, due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, that charge was dismissed on Friday and Adams is charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was booked in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
WECT received video of the incident on Monday evening. Viewer discretion is advised as some may find the video difficult to watch.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on North Lake Park Blvd.
Hettinger said a verbal argument led to the victim being assaulted by the suspect. No other details from police were made available as officers continue to work on the report.
The victim’s mother said her son has to have reconstructive surgery on his face Wednesday. According to the victim’s mother, four major bones were broken in his face and there are multiple fractures within each break. The victim also had a concussion.
When asked what the argument was about, the victim’s mother said her son doesn’t remember.
