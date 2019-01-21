UNCW’s Parker earns CAA Player of the Week honor

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW senior guard Shrita Parker the league’s player of the week Monday.
Parker scored a game-high 20 points, including hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to play, in a 66-63 win over James Madison on Friday night. She followed that up with 17 points in a victory against Towson on Sunday.
The Seahawks play at Delaware on Friday at noon before facing Drexel on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Philadelphia.
