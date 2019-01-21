Two people die in crash in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - Two people died in a late evening crash Sunday in Surf City.
According to a news release from the Surf City police department, witnesses told officers they spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed collide with a second vehicle as both were traveling south on North New River Drive around 10:30 p.m. That second vehicle flipped and caught fire after the crash.
The driver in that second car and a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released yet, while next of kin is being notified. The driver of the first vehicle sustained serious injuries and is at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Police have identified him as James Coleman Thomason from Topsail Beach.
The police department and NC Highway Patrol are investigating. The news release indicates charges are pending in the case. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information that could help is encouraged to call (910) 328-7711.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.