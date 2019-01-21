Stay at home moms should be paid $162,581 according to Salary Wizard

Stay at home moms should be paid $162,581 according to Salary Wizard
Mom & Child
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 21, 2019 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 5:37 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -If you’re a stay-at-home-mom listen up. Salary Wizard says you should be paid $162,581 a year for all your efforts on the home front.

The site bases its calculations on average salaries of all of the duties mom’s take on. These duties include: teacher, event planner, housekeeper, janitor, judge, psychologist, photographer, nurse, coach, dietitian, cook and plumber.

The report also took into account that most stay-at-home parents put in more than 90 hours of work per week.

[TAP OR CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL REPORT]

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.