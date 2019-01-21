Sec. 642: Saints fans launch petition, after Rams fans launched petition against ref

“How is it possible that Bill Vinovich and crew have been assigned to the NFC Championship game? It's no secret that the Rams strangely have a tough time when he is the head officiator, going 0-8 with him at the helm, with a handful of questionable calls in most games. In his time as head ref, he has never ONCE assessed the Rams' opposition more penalty yards. This includes the most recent game between the two teams fighting for the Superbowl that occurred on November 4, 2018,” said Andrew Lipstock on his petition.