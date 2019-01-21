Hoops showcase remembers message of Dr. Martin Luther King

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - The 10th annual MLK Jam brought the sounds of bouncing basketballs to the gymnasium at Trask High School on Monday.
For Hoggard High School basketball coach Brett Queen, remembering the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was more important than any victory.
“We addressed Dr. King’s message a bit in pregame,” said Queen. “I hope they understand it. I talked before the game what Dr. King meant to our country.”
It’s a message that Snipes Academy teacher Coaray Houser tries to teach his students each day.
"We have a lot of minorities at Snipes,” said Houser, “and what I am here to do is to show them that they can be better. Show them what he did so they can be better and be the best they can be and be leaders like he was.”
MLK Jam event director Nathan Faulk said he believes basketball can provide lessons in tolerance and understanding.
“It’s unifying,” Faulk said. “Having high school games on MLK day is great. The game teaches togetherness.”
