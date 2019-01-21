Government shutdown affects family’s rebuilding efforts after hurricane

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Monday marks Day 31 of the partial government shutdown, and missed paychecks don’t just mean pinching pennies to get food on the table. It is also affecting Hurricane Florence cleanup efforts.
The Stoddards and their 6-month-old daughter are living in a camper in their front yard after 7 1/2 feet of Florence floodwater destroyed most of their home. Heather Stoddard’s husband is in the Coast Guard, and like hundreds of thousands of other federal employees, he didn’t get paid thanks to the shutdown.
Heather said the family was already cutting financial corners after Florence, but with the shutdown, they’re having to do everything they can to save.
“We just have to prioritize what we need to pay for," Stoddard said. “We have definitely budgeted and saved where we can and we’re very frugal now. We just kind of get by.”
She said the shutdown feels like a double whammy. In addition to recovering from Florence, she had to to take a second job but Stoddard said the shutdown won’t stop them from getting back into their home.
“All of our focus, all of my focus, is on getting back in the house," she said. “This is number one because we can control it. We can’t control the government. We can’t control the shutdown, so we just put our focus on things we can control and go from there.”
Stoddard hopes the family will be back in their home in the next three months. Until then, she has a message for Washington.
“Think about real families and what it’s doing, especially families that have been hit by the hurricane and are losing a paycheck,” she said. “Some families have a house to go home to and don’t have a paycheck coming in, but there are some of us that are really struggling to get by.”
Stoddard said she considers her family lucky in some ways because unlike a lot of her neighbors in the Stoney Creek neighborhood, she had flood insurance.
