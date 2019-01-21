Florida man, woman run over by patrol car while lying in road to watch eclipse

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (Gray News) – The Super Blood Wolf Moon was cool to look at, but looking at it while lying in a road landed a Florida man and woman in the hospital Sunday night.
The unidentified pair were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to The Palm Beach Post. Police described them as 24 years old and said they were alert and talking with officers at the hospital.
An officer patrolling the Apoxee Wilderness trail at about 11:30 Sunday night ran over the two people with his 2018 Ford Explorer. That officer has reportedly been placed on leave.
The park was closed for the day and police said the only way in was through a locked gate.
Police believe they were in the area because it was dark and they’d get a better view of the lunar eclipse. Authorities said they had a camera, which reinforces their theory about why they were in the closed park so late.
