First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly starting the week, turning stormy and warm

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - BRRRRR! It was a chilly Monday! Temperatures will continue to drop overnight and get into the low 20s by tomorrow morning. So make sure to bundle up heading out the door to prepare for the hard freezes! Also take extra caution with plants, pets and pipes with the freezing temperatures. By midweek temps will bump up into the 60s and rain chances will also increase as our next system makes its way into the Cape Fear Region. Check it your Wilmington Metro zone forecast here and, for possibly slightly modified numbers for your exact location, be sure to tap into your WECT Weather App!