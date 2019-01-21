First Alert Forecast: clear and frigid for MLK Day, stormy and warmer midweek

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Monday to you! If you’re honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by attending a parade, you’ll need to bundle up for your comfort and safety. Biting north winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph will prevent the bright January sun from warming temperatures past the 20s and 30s and pin wind chill values in the 10s at times! By midweek, though, a highly amplified and progressive jet stream pattern ought to have hustled warmer and stormier weather back into the Cape Fear Region. Check it your Wilmington Metro zone forecast here and, for possibly slightly modified numbers for your exact location, be sure to tap into your WECT Weather App!