Capital murder trial to begin for twice-convicted killer

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of James Opelton Bradley, 56, of Wilmington. Bradley, who spent nearly 25 years in prison in the 1988 killing of his 8-year-old stepdaughter, is serving a 30-year sentence on a second-degree murder conviction in the presumed death of his coworker and love interest, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who has not been seen or heard from since April 5, 2014.