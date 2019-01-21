Body found in Neuse River that of missing trucker from Elizabethtown

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says the body pulled from the Neuse River on Saturday is that of a missing truck driver from Elizabethtown.
Sgt. R.C. Haddock told WITN News that the family of Richard White has been told of the discovery.
The 31-year-old White was driving a tractor trailer on U.S. 70 back on December 9th when the big rig went through a barrier on the Neuse River bridge.
Crews searched the river, but the man's body was not found until Saturday.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
