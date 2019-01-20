Traffic Alert: Multiple closures at rail crossings scheduled for Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Expect road closures at railroad crossings in multiple locations throughout Wilmington tomorrow.
Starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow, CSX will be working on their rail crossings at the following locations:
- 30th Street
- Princess Place Drive
- Clay Street
- Wetsig Road
Portions of these roads located at the railroad crossings will remained closed until work is completed.
A crossing that intersects with a portion of Market Street will not be affected and will remain open.
Additionally, the crossings at Covil Ave and Mercer Ave will either close on either Monday or Tuesday.
