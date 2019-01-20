First Alert Forecast: temperatures drop drastically post cold front

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Now that the anticipated cold front has moves through the Cape Fear Region, the main weather story now is the cold Arctic air that will spill in tonight. This will be some of the coldest air of the season, so please take the proper precautions to prepare. Looking toward the later half of the week, temperatures will rebound quickly and that will also come with the next chance for showers. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points:
- Skies clearing ahead of Sunday night lunar eclipse… As skies continue to clear expect good to excellent viewing conditions for this unique lunar trifecta. However, if you plan to be viewing outside make sure to have lots of extra layers as temperatures will tumble to the 20s with wind chills in the 10s! Read more about it here.
- “People, pets, plants, and pipes” cold... From Monday morning, though Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning - apply extra care, including layering up if you’re headed to an MLK Day parade! Wind chills will plunge as low as the 10s Monday and Tuesday mornings.
- Tailor your forecast to your exact location... The numbers posted here reflect those you’ll see for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington Metro zone. For possibly slightly modified temperatures and rain chance numbers for your zip code, tap into your free WECT Weather App wherever you are!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.