First Alert Forecast: temperatures drop drastically post cold front

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Now that the anticipated cold front has moves through the Cape Fear Region, the main weather story now is the cold Arctic air that will spill in tonight. This will be some of the coldest air of the season, so please take the proper precautions to prepare. Looking toward the later half of the week, temperatures will rebound quickly and that will also come with the next chance for showers. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points: