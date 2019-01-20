Road reopened after domestic violence incident forces closure

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The suspect in a domestic violence incident that forced the road closure in a neighborhood has been arrested. The road has since reopened as well.
According to Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning around 4 a.m.
The incident occurred in the 200 block of Mohican Trail, which closed off the road until around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Mohican Trail connects to South College Road and Masonboro Loop Road.
Brewer said the suspect, Clifton Hayes, 42, and his wife got into a fight early Sunday morning. The suspect shot a gun into the floor. The suspect’s wife then left the house.
It led to almost nine hours of law enforcement trying to get Hayes to surrender. According to Brewer, around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Hayes walked out of the home and surrendered peacefully. Brewer said Hayes was asleep and woke up to law enforcement telling him over a speaker to come out with his hands up.
He will be charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brewer said they believe alcohol was involved.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with its Emergency Response Team.
