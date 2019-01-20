River tour boat capsizes, no one onboard

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Coast Guard pulled a boat out of the Cape Fear River Sunday afternoon in downtown Wilmington.
The sunken boat is a water taxi that is a part of the Wilmington Water Tour fleet. This boat was one of two used by the company. Named Bizzy Bee, the boat was used to shuttle customers to and from the U.S.S. N.C. Battleship.
According to Andrew West of Wilmington Water Tours, he believes that the boat started sinking after 3:30 a.m. due to the surveillance camera cutting off around that time due to the storm.
Employees of the George Restaurant on S Water Street first noticed the troubled vessel at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and reported the incident. Employees of the water tour boat said they think the boat was flipped thanks to high waves during the storm, but aren’t positive.
The company will remain open with their other boat, named The Wilmington, remaining in service.
