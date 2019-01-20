Cacok collects 49th career double-double in loss at Northeastern

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Devontae Cacok led UNCW in scoring for the eighth time this season with a game-high 23 points and added 13 rebounds for his CAA-leading 14th double-double of the season and 49th of his career in 88-71 defeat over Northeaster Saturday at historic Matthews Arena.
The Seahawks lost their second straight on the weekend road trip to the northeast and carry a 7-13 overall mark and 3-4 conference record into a four-game home stand.
Junior forward Jeantal Cylla contributed 17 points, while sophomore guard Ty Gadsden finished with 13 points for the Seahawks.
The Seahawks return home for a four game home beginning on Thursday, Jan. 24, vs. William & Mary.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.