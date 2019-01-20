BREAKING: All four lanes on Snow’s Cut Bridge now back open after vehicle accident

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - All four lanes on Snow’s Cut Bridge leading to Carolina Beach are now open after an accident involving at least two vehicles Saturday night.
We still have no word on the conditions of those involved in the accident.
The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m. and the bridge was closed until about 10:15 p.m. causing traffic backups about a mile, according to our reporter on the scene.
EMS, fire department crews, police, two trucks and N.C. State Highway Patrol were all on scene.
This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated when we have more information.
