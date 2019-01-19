UPWA returns to Wilmington for first Pro-Wrestling event of 2019.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, the wrestlers of the United Professional Wrestling Association are returning to the Port City for the first time in 2019.
The show is titled, “UPWA: New Year’s Massacre 2019.” An unsettling name, but Promoter Donald Brower says it’s an event fit for the whole Family.
Brower spoke to Gabe Ross on Carolina in the Morning Saturday to talk about the match-ups.
The card features three championship matches. UPWA Heavyweight Champion L.A. Tank will defend the title against former champion, Papa “Stro” Maestro, of Jacksonville, NC. Stro formerly wrestled for The National Wrestling Alliance, and World Championship Wrestling, which was purchased by WWE in 2001.
Second, the UPWA Carolinas Championship will also be defended by crowd favorite, Matt Jaeger, of Myrtle Beach, as he squares off against Kenny Bengal, of Cincinnati, OH.
Last, but far from least, the UPWA Women’s Championship will be decided as defending Champion, Corrine Mink, looks to stave off Bridget Leigh in one-on-one competition.
Also appearing in Wilmington Saturday are Joey Harrison, and tag teams, The Airtime Rockers and Team Sexxy.
Brower also praised the work of his roster during the promotion’s John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament held in Atkinson back in October. The show served as a charity event for the Town of Atkinson to aid in relief efforts following Hurricane Florence.
The American Pitbulls, comprised of Sean Cruise and Steven Idol, won the Tournament after defeating the likes of the Gorilla Squad, and former WWF Tag Team Champions, The Headbangers.
Both teams will be in non-title action Saturday. Cruise and Idol will challenge UPWA Tag Team Champions, Espana, for the belts in March.
The show takes place Saturday, January 19, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Carolina Beach Road. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and matches start at 7:30 p.m.
For details on how to order your advanced tickets, visit TheUPWA.com.
