Thom Tillis issues statement on President Trump’s proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) issued a statement on President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the partial government shutdown.
“I commend President Trump for his leadership in proposing a commonsense compromise to end the current political stalemate. The President’s framework is a fair and pragmatic approach, providing adequate funding to secure our borders and offering relief to DACA and TPS recipients, goals sought by both Democrats and Republicans. It also sets the stage for a major immigration deal in the future, one that could secure our borders once and for all and provide long-term certainty for the DACA and TPS population." said Tillis
“It’s now time for Speaker Pelosi to decide whether she is finally willing to compromise with the President and end the shutdown, or whether she will continue to pander to the extreme elements of her base at the expense of the rest of the country.” Tillis concluded.
President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse Saturday by offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall. You can find more information on President Trump’s proposal here.
