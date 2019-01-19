Thom Tillis issues statement on President Trump’s proposal

“I commend President Trump for his leadership in proposing a commonsense compromise to end the current political stalemate. The President’s framework is a fair and pragmatic approach, providing adequate funding to secure our borders and offering relief to DACA and TPS recipients, goals sought by both Democrats and Republicans. It also sets the stage for a major immigration deal in the future, one that could secure our borders once and for all and provide long-term certainty for the DACA and TPS population." said Tillis