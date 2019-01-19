for Saturday*** First Alert Forecast: Showers, big temperature swings expected this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Good Saturday to you! We’ve made it to the weekend, and for the Lower Cape Fear Region, it will be a time of change as a speedy yet strong cold front works through the area. Following the front, cold Arctic air will spill in changing the pattern of above normal temperatures to below normal early next week. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points:
- Not all of the weekend will be wet... Odds for a shower will operate in the 30% or less range, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. The highest shower odds - 50 to 90% - will be Saturday night and early Sunday. Total weekend rain amounts of around half an inch make sense and this ought not to cause flooding.
- “People, pets, plants, and pipes” cold... A 24 to 36-hour stint of frigid temperatures in the 20s and 30s remains likely from Sunday night into Tuesday morning. Apply extra care, including layering up if you’re headed to an MLK Day parade! Wind chills will plunge as low as the 10s late Sunday night and Monday morning.
- Skies clearing ahead of late-weekend lunar eclipse… The timing of the departure of showers and clouds will be critical, but the latest modeling data paints good to excellent viewing conditions for this unique lunar trifecta. Read more about it here.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Gabe
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.