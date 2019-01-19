Maureen O’Boyle: An anchor’s career of telling stories, including her own (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“He told me he was going to kill me,” Maureen says. “At that very moment, I’ll tell you exactly what I thought. This is where my Faith has always been based on the way God has always been with me. At that very moment, I could feel the words coming through to me. They were not my words. I said ‘You will not kill me. I will not die here. My nephew was born three days ago, there is no way you will kill me!’ They completely threw him off guard because he had everything there to kill me. He had an array of weapons and all kinds of luggage to pack me in. He was going to put me all over the county so nobody could find me. I know I did not have that ability to come up with that (wording) in that very moment. I know it was God.”