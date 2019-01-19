Lighthouse church delivers relief to hurricane victims in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Five months after Hurricane Florence and people in our area are still hurting for supplies. Mission 25 partnered with the Lighthouse Church in Pender County to help those in need.
Mission 25 is a group that helps people who are in need of clothes, food and cleaning supplies.
Today Dozens of people showed up at lighthouse church. One of those people was Pender County resident Kirt Fisher, whose house was damaged by the floods following the hurricane. He says Lighthouse has really helped him through this process because they’ve made it easy for him to get help.
“This church, they’ve been really great. I mean they’ve helped me get on my feet, they reached out to me instead of me reaching out to them.” said Fisher. "They’ve been a really good deal. This is a really good place, a good place for people to be.”
Additionally, Lighthouse Pastor Jeff Daw says their church has brought in people from all around the state, helping those who feel forgotten.
