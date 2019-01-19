Late three pushes UNCW women past James Madison

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW news release) - Redshirt senior guard Shrita Parker hit a three-pointer from the right wing with 1.9 seconds remaining to give UNCW a 66-63 come-from-behind victory over James Madison in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action inside Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.
The win, which snapped UNCW’s 17-game losing streak against its long-time rival, elevated the Seahawks’ record to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the CAA. James Madison, meanwhile, saw an end to its six-game win streak and dropped to 12-4 overall with a 4-1 mark in the circuit.
Parker, who was one of three Seahawks in double figures, netted a game-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-4 effort from three-point range. The Virginia Beach, Va., product also knocked down 5-of-6 free throws and added three steals.
Junior guard Ahyiona Vason added a season-high 18 points off the bench, making 8-of-10 shots from the field, including a 2-for-3 showing from long range, while redshirt junior guard GiGi Smith chipped in 11 points with three assists.
Sophomore forward Paige Powell nearly registered a double-double by scoring eight points with a game-high 10 rebounds for the Seahawks.
James Madison was led by junior guard Kamiah Smalls’ 19 points while junior guard Lexie Barrier added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.