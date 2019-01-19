Internet and phone services restored to local library and museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - According to the New Hanover County official Twitter account, all internet and phone services have been restored to the Cape Fear Museum and the New Hanover County Public Library.
The downtown location was expected to experience a wireless outage today so crews can make repairs caused by Hurricane Florence.
The library was originally scheduled to be without phones lines or an internet connection from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, crews finished making repairs shortly after 2 p.m.
People were still able to check out books throughout the repairs.
