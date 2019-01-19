First Alert Forecast: strong cold front to bring wind, rain and big temperature drop

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! All week your First Alert Weather Team has been talking about a cold front which will work through the Cape Fear tonight. As this anticipated front arrives overnight, expect unsettled weather then a drastic change in temperatures by Monday morning. The weather roller coaster ride will race along into the new work week as well....Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points:
- Cold FRONT timeline... A speedy yet strong front will deliver gusty winds, showers which could be heavy at times and also a few rumbles of thunder likely after midnight into early Sunday morning. Skis will gradually clear through the second half of the weekend.
- Cold AIR timeline... High temperatures Sunday will be in the morning. Throughout the day you will notice temperatures staying steady then falling into the figid 20s by Monday morning.
- “People, pets, plants, and pipes” cold... From Monday morning, though Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning - apply extra care, including layering up if you’re headed to an MLK Day parade! Wind chills will plunge as low as the 10s Monday and Tuesday mornings.
- Skies clearing ahead of late-weekend lunar eclipse… The timing of the departure of showers and clouds will be critical, but the latest modeling data paints good to excellent viewing conditions for this unique lunar trifecta. Read more about it here.
- Tailor your forecast to your exact location... The numbers posted here reflect those you’ll see for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington Metro zone. For possibly slightly modified temperatures and rain chance numbers for your zip code, tap into your free WECT Weather App wherever you are!
