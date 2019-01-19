East Boiling Spring Road will open Monday, but construction planned again in March

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A well-traveled road, East Boiling Spring Road at Pine Lake, will open back up to regular traffic on Monday afternoon, January 21, Boiling Spring Lakes City Manager Jeff Repp confirmed Saturday.
Crews with Barnhill Construction, contracted by N.C. Department of Transportation, are paving the road section on Saturday, January 19.
While the Pine Lake section of E. Boiling Spring Road will be permanently completed Monday, another section of the road by North Lake will be shut down for construction on March 4, according to NCDOT estimates.
“NCDOT will putting in the contract that the road can only be closed for a maximum of 28 days without penalty,” according to an update posted on the BSL city website. “The remaining work time can be handled under normal lane closures with traffic control.”
Residents have expressed concern that detours through neighborhood roads are unsafe and not capable of handling the traffic.
Construction on the Crystal Road detour to widen by three feet with a stone base and re-striping the center lane will start Thursday, January 24.
“Work will also be done on the unpaved portion of Crystal Road to Drayton Road. The intersections of Drayton and Crystal and Drayton and Pine Road will also have stone bases installed to prevent those intersections from being significantly damaged after rain events while the road will be used as the primary detour when E. Boiling Spring Road is closed totally for construction,” city staff write.
Construction for dam repairs in Boiling Spring Lakes is scheduled to take place June 2019 to June 2020. The total cost of the four dams is estimated at $17.8 million
FEMA inspectors will be in town next week to begin the estimating for the dams, said Repp.
