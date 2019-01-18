Wilmington Hammerheads’ coach honored by the United Soccer Coaches

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Hammerheads’ Kim Crabbe was recently given an award at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Chicago.
Crabbe, the director of programming and outreach for the Hammerheads, was honored with the Black Coaches Award of Excellence.
Her outreach program serves underprivileged areas and schools by putting on youth soccer clinics.
Crabbe was a member of George Mason’s 1985 national championship team and later became the first African-American woman to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
