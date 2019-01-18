Trial date set in disputed Columbus Co. sheriff’s race

“The right to occupy the position of sheriff is a property right. So what we are here to determine is who has that right, who owns that right. Once that is determined whether it’s by a judge or a jury, the judge then can enter orders enforcing whatever decision is made by the finder of fact,” Judge Shirley explained. "The legislature specifically prohibits me from making a restraining order or interfering or enjoining such an officer... during the ongoing action.... This court does have the authority to try the issue of who the proper person is to hold the office of Sheriff and then based upon the finder of fact the court can make orders if that person is not in office to put that person in office.”