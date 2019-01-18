Real estate best buys in the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - If you’re looking for a home large enough for a growing family at a cost of less than $100 square feet, you may want to check out a home in Vineyard Plantation in Porters Neck.
“This a home with some extra finishing touches that go a long way," said Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “Many similar style homes are missing the crown trim on the kitchen cabinets, the back splash and hardware on the cabinet doors. This home has all of those extras.”
Just for Buyers specializes in finding homes for people. The staff gleans information from hundreds of local multiple service listings and picks what it feels are great buys in the market from week to week.
The home has an open floor plan with upgraded laminate wood floors. The master bedroom is a little more than 20 by 16 1/2 feet with a huge bathroom that is nearly 20 feet and two large master closets, one measuring 8 by 16 feet.
Outside you’ll find a lovely deck off the back of the house with roll-down sunscreens.
“The home has a fenced back yard with plenty of room for the kids and dog to play. It also has storage shed," says Baylies. “About the only negative I see is the distance between homes. Like almost all newer home neighborhoods in New Hanover County, there isn’t much separation between this property and the homes on either side”
The home comes with a one-year home warranty and homeowners' association fees will run you $300 a year.
For more information on 438 Chablis Way in Porters Neck and to find other homes the staff at Just For Buyers Realty considers a best buy, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.