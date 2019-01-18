Police seek driver in Wilmington hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver who struck a motorcyclist during a hit-and-run earlier this month.
On Jan. 9, a motorcyclist failed to yield the right of way while crossing the intersection of Seventh and Wooster streets and collided with a gold 2004 GMC truck vehicle around 5:20 p.m.
The motorcyclist — identified as 22-year-old Alexander Hogan of Wilmington — was thrown approximately 15 feet off the motorcycle and suffered several injuries. The motorcycle was totaled.
Two witnesses told police that the driver of the truck stopped to check on Hogan before fleeing the scene. The driver is described as a tall, thin, Hispanic man with short, brown hair, between 30-40 years old and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
The owner of the truck, 63-year-old Carlos Alberto Santos of Leland, refused to tell police the name of the suspect who he loaned the vehicle to. Santos was charged with hindering/delaying a hit-and-run investigation.
Hogan was charged with failure to yield at an intersection and having no operator’s license.
The Wilmington Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of the suspected driver.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
