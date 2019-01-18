‘Haunting a new generation’: Netflix announces ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reboot

(Gray News) - Netflix is bringing back the iconic true crime show “Unsolved Mysteries."
The streaming service announced creators from the original show have teamed up with producers from the Netflix smash “Stranger Things” for the modern reboot.
Show runners will add a “modern take on the series that will once again look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases,” the company announced Friday.
The original series first aired in 1987 and ran through 2010.
The show documented cold cases and even dabbled in stories involving paranormal activity.
Legendary show host Robert Stack died in 2003. His slow, ominous narration added a scary element to the show’s eerie theme song.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.