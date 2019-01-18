Man accused of driving onto Wilmington’s downtown Riverwalk

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of driving onto the downtown Riverwalk on Christmas Eve.
Witnesses tell police that Nathan Foley, 22, failed to stop at the intersection of Orange and Water streets around 9:30 a.m. and drove his black Volvo in to the sitting area off Water Street, damaging a park bench and ramming into the Riverwalk barrier wall.
Foley and his passenger pushed the vehicle back onto the roadway and then took off eastbound on Orange Street. A witness was able to provide police with the license plate tag.
Foley was charged with hit and run leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and reckless driving to endanger.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
