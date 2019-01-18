House Speaker Moore invites President Trump to NC for State of the Union

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - The Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives has extended an invitation to President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address here in the Tar Heel State.
House Speaker Tim Moore tweeted Friday that he invited President Trump to deliver his second State of the Union in the chambers of the North Carolina House of Representatives.
Speaker Moore announced the invitation on his website. You can view the full letter here.
“North Carolina, like Washington D.C., has a balanced government that provides opportunity for all voices to be heard through dialogue rather than division. Our rapidly growing state is one of the 10 most populous in the nation and a welcoming place for all, including more than a million active-duty members of the military and brave veterans,” the letter read.
“The majestic character of our state House chamber and the splendor of North Carolina’s breathtaking landscapes are a fitting venue to deliver your second State of the Union address," Speaker Moore added.
United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Trump should postpone the address because of security concerns amid the partial government shutdown.
