Hofstra beats UNCW for 13th consecutive victory

HEMPSTEAD, NY (WECT) - Hofstra’s men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for an 87-72 victory over UNCW on Thursday, extending its win streak to 13 consecutive games.
Devontae Cacok scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 48th career double-double and 13th this season for the Seahawks (7-12, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jeantal Cylla led UNCW with 16 points and Ty Gadsden added 12.
Eli Pemberton paced the Pride (16-3, 6-0) with a game-high 24 points and Justin Wright-Foreman, the third-leading scorer in Division I with a 26.9 points per game average heading into Thursday’s game, scored 19. Hofstra’s Jacquil Taylor recorded a game-best 12 rebounds.
The Seahawks led 42-41 at halftime and a Cacok jumper made it 49-46 UNCW with 16:50 left to play.
Hofstra responded with a 16-2 surge — including scoring 12 unanswered — in the next 7:42 to take control. Pemberton's 3-pointer with 2:31 remaining gave the Pride its biggest lead of the game, 81-62.
The Seahawks play again Saturday at Northeastern. Tip-off is scheduled for noon in Boston.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.