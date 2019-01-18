Help is brewing: Cape Fear craft beer community helps unpaid federal workers during government shutdown

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Members of the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance are brewing up a plan to help federal employees who are hurting because of the partial government shutdown.
Breweries, bottle shops and bars are collecting gift cards and monetary donations for members of the United States Coast Guard (USCG).
The collection will last throughout this three-day holiday weekend, Jan. 18- 21, which observes Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
According to a press release, the donations will be given to and distributed from the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association (CPOA) Crystal Coast Chapter.
Drop-off locations include Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance breweries and members throughout the region.
“To help the Coast Guard, it feels fantastic," said Chris Sawyer, beertender and brewer at Good Hoping Brewing. "Good Hops is a great store for the community. They don’t turn anybody down for any kind of help that they come to ask for. We do all kinds of events for people who are in need here on the island.”
Downtown Wilmington: Front Street Brewery, New Anthem Beer Project, Ironclad Brewery, Bombers Bev Co., Flytrap Brewing, Waterline Brewing Company, Cape Fear Wine & Beer, Edward Teach Brewing, and Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream.
Midtown Wilmington & Ogden: Wilmington Brewing Company, Fermental, Wrightsville Beach Brewery, Waterman’s Brewing, Mad Mole Brewing, Broomtail Craft Brewery, The Sour Barn, Skytown Beer Company, Flying Machine Brewing Company, Session Beer Market
Carolina Beach: Good Hops Brewing
Brunswick County: Makai Brewing and Check Six Brewery
Surf City: Salty Turtle Beer Company
Breweries that produce a new beer have to get state label approval before it can be packaged, according to Jeremy Tomlinson, president of the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance. Part of the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission’s process requires that the brewery submit and get approval to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
The TTB is closed as part of the partial government shutdown.
If the shutdown doesn’t end soon, the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance likely will not be able to submit the label for the annual brewery collaboration beer that is typically released during Craft Beer Week at the end of March.
