Heads up: Viewing conditions for this weekend’s lunar eclipse

What's a blood moon?
By Gabe Ross | January 18, 2019 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 3:16 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - You won’t need special glasses for this one; a lunar eclipse is taking place early next week. But the concern in the Lower Cape Fear Regions is whether Sunday’s rain and clouds will clear out in time for viewing of this lunar spectacular.

For those wondering what makes this so special, it’s a combination of three things...

A super moon - a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

The wolf moon - the first full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A blood moon - A lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change. It’s given the term as it turns it a rusty, red color a it enters the Earth’s shadow.

The Eclipse will last about 4 hours and 20 minutes from start to finish, according to NASA. Peak viewing time will be shortly after Midnight Monday morning.

The super blood wolf moon eclipse will be visible throughout North and South America.
The super blood wolf moon eclipse will be visible throughout North and South America. (Source: NASA)

During that time, Southeastern North Carolina will be coming off of a rain-making system and in the midst of a major drop in temperatures. Skies look to be clearing late Sunday evening and overnight as the eclipse is happening. This bodes well for viewing, but a few stubborn clouds may result in some limited visibility in places closer to the coast.

If you are able to catch the Super Wolf Blood Moon, be sure to upload your photos to See it... Snap it.. Send it!

WECT Meteorologist Eric Davis chats about some big changes for this weekend plus the upcoming lunar eclipse.

