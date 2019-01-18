Heads up: Viewing conditions for this weekend’s lunar eclipse

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - You won’t need special glasses for this one; a lunar eclipse is taking place early next week. But the concern in the Lower Cape Fear Regions is whether Sunday’s rain and clouds will clear out in time for viewing of this lunar spectacular.
For those wondering what makes this so special, it’s a combination of three things...
The wolf moon - the first full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
A blood moon - A lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change. It’s given the term as it turns it a rusty, red color a it enters the Earth’s shadow.
The Eclipse will last about 4 hours and 20 minutes from start to finish, according to NASA. Peak viewing time will be shortly after Midnight Monday morning.
During that time, Southeastern North Carolina will be coming off of a rain-making system and in the midst of a major drop in temperatures. Skies look to be clearing late Sunday evening and overnight as the eclipse is happening. This bodes well for viewing, but a few stubborn clouds may result in some limited visibility in places closer to the coast.
If you are able to catch the Super Wolf Blood Moon, be sure to upload your photos to See it... Snap it.. Send it! Happy viewing!
