Glitch with grades: software error causes some students to get incorrect end-of-term grades

A statement from Whiteville City Schools reads, “Yes, we utilize PowerSchool Power teacher pro. At this time, we do not have an actual number of students impacted in Whiteville City Schools. However, the impact appears to be very isolated and minimal to a system of our size as compared to larger districts. Our district personnel is awaiting guidance from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction before we proceed with any necessary changes. At this time, we will deliver communication to our stakeholders via automated callout or letter format. At Whiteville City Schools, we are under the opinion any discrepancies in our system will impact a very low number of students.”