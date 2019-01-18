First Alert Forecast: short term warmth to gusty showers and falling temperatures

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday evening to you! We’re having a good night in the First Alert Forecast Center and we hope you are too! This weekend will be a time of change as a speedy yet strong cold front works through the area. Following the front, cold Arctic air will spill in changing the pattern of above normal temperatures to below normal early next week. Check out your First Alert Planning Forecast and please pay special attention to these key points: