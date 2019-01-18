First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring drastic weekend weather changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It's Friday! We're having a good day in the First Alert Forecast Center and we hope you are too! All week, we've been alerting you to a strong weekend cold front and, here, your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast outlines the drastic changes it will bring. Check it out! And while you do, consider these key points:
- Not all of the weekend will be wet... Odds for a shower will operate in the 30% or less range Friday, Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. The highest shower odds - 50 to 90% - will be Saturday night and early Sunday. Total weekend rain amounts of around half an inch make sense and this ought not to cause flooding.
- “People, pets, plants, and pipes” cold... A 24 to 36-hour stint of frigid temperatures in the 20s and 30s remains likely from Sunday night into Tuesday morning. Apply extra care, including layering up if you’re headed to an MLK Day parade! Wind chills will plunge as low as the 10s late Sunday night and Monday morning.
- Tailor your forecast to your exact location... The numbers posted here reflect those you’ll see for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington Metro zone. For possibly slightly modified temperatures and rain chance numbers for your zip code, tap into your free WECT Weather App wherever you are!
