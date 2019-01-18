Hundreds of gallons of kerosene spilled in beach town, leading to 20 hours of clean-up

“Last night there was a release of Kerosene at the Scotchman® located on Canal Drive, which occurred during a delivery," said Chris Giacobone, chief operating officer of GPM Investments. “Upon noticing the release, the driver of the delivery truck stopped the delivery and immediately notified the proper parties. Scotchman and the third-party transportation company initiated emergency response service providers to contain the spill and are continuing the work to clean all impacted areas. We appreciate the quick response from the fire department, U.S. Coast Guard, local police and our other response partners. If you were impacted by this release, please contact Scotchman’s risk management department at 804-730-1568 ext. 1129.””