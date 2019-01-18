County exceeds goal in per-student spending; leaders set target for 2019-20 fiscal year

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners had a budget preparation meeting Thursday to discuss board priorities for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Commissioners heard preliminary expenditures and revenue numbers from the county’s budget officer.
New Hanover County has increased spending per student by 3.7% in the past year and have exceed their goal of spending $2,700 per student. This number does not include other initiatives from the county for public education, including funding for 11 new positions to enhance school safety and mental health.
“You know, increase funding to public education we’ve gone from $2,200 per student to $2,800 per pupil with last year’s budget and that may go up a little this year," said Jonathan Barfield Jr., board chairman, of the county’s accomplishments in the past year. "But making sure we are focusing on public education, but also the opioid epidemic here, and putting the right resources into place to indeed combat that. Also looking into ways we can increase economic development opportunities within our community. Providing water and sewer to parts of the county partnering with the (Cape Fear Public Utility Authority) to partner with to effectuate more affordable housing is something we’ve looked at accomplishing as well.”
Barfield says upgraded learning tools, school security and teacher retention are other public education initiatives not included in the $2,800 per student average.
“Providing additional resources when it comes to IT products, whether it be devices in their hands so they can learn more effectively and more efficiently. But also beefing up security in our schools to secure them to make sure they are as safe as possible. In addition to all the bonded debt that we are passing and putting on our debt as well. We have two new schools being rebuilt and we are looking at building another middle school down the road as well and there are always infrastructure needs with in our school system. The county also funds the additional 8% supplement for our teachers. The state gives them a set salary and the county comes in and supplements that. We try to provide one of the highest supplements in the state to attract and retain quality educators here and that’s something that keeps them here that additional 8% in their salary.”
New Hanover county saw the highest number of sales tax returns they had ever seen in September. The county refunded $2,000,000 in sales tax and estimate that sales tax will be $900,000 less than they estimated. It is not certain if those numbers are attributed to Hurricane Florence.
“We’ve allocated somewhat just over $30 million dollars out of our fund balance," Barfield said of Hurricane Florence spending. "We haven’t spent all that money yet, but we are looking at getting a good bit of that refunded back to us from the Federal Government through FEMA. We started submitting invoices for some of those dollars coming back in. It’s great that we have a strong fund balance we’ve had a fund balance policy in place for several years. We want to retain at least 21% into our overall budget in our fund balance every year. So having those resources gave us the ability to hire contractors the day that the storm left to pick up yard debris.”
Barfield says it’s important to keep a healthy fund balance.
"When some counties had to sit and him haw and try to think to figure out how are we going to pay for this we had resources in place. But also provide the shelters that we opened up those resources came out of our fund balance. It’s important to maintain a healthy fund balance in the event you have an emergency like we’ve had here. We’ve had two 500-year floods in the past five years, so we definitely need to be prepared and have resources on hand.”
The county’s strategy for spending is attributed to three overall goals including intelligent grow and economic development, superior education and workforce, and superior public health and safety.
