Biggest great white shark on record seen in Hawaii waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been a rare sighting in Hawaii waters of what’s believed to be the biggest great white shark on record.
In incredible video taken by OneOcean Diving, a massive great white was seen off Oahu.
The shark in the video is believed to “Deep Blue,” a shark that’s nearly 20 feet long. She’s also believed to be more than 50 years old.
In the past few years, Blue has become so famous that she even has her own Twitter account.
Deep Blue apparently had quite a meal a couple days ago, when she was spotted feeding on a sperm whale carcass that is about 20 miles off Oahu’s southern shore.
In the videos, the shark exhibited calm behavior as divers bravely swam alongside the shark, cage-free.
Deep Blue was previously spotted in Mexico.
