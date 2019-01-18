After battle with cancer, Lewis sworn in as senior resident superior court judge

BRUNSWICK CO, NC (WECT) - On Friday at noon, Ola Lewis returned to the Brunswick County Courthouse for her swearing-in as senior resident superior court judge.
Lewis has been fighting liver cancer for several months and says with prayer and her support team, she was able to beat it and return to the courtroom.
“It’s been an awesome journey because as I was going through this process, I really had the opportunity to find out who my friends were, that people loved me and appreciated me and it was also a time of reflection so I thank God for the break," Lewis said.
Lewis served as senior resident superior court judge in the 13th District since 2006, but had to take an extended leave for her cancer treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Judge Ashleigh Parker-Dunston of Wake County, Lewis' cousin, swore her in on Friday.
