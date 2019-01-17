Wilmington gang member charged with trafficking heroin

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A validated gang member is behind bars after he was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin following a month-long investigation, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Jarrin Anthony Clarida, 26, was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home on Love Alley by members of the WPD’s Gang and Vice units along with SWAT. During the execution of a search warrant, officers confiscated heroin, marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy), drug paraphernalia, and $5,000 in cash.
He’s charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, sell and deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clarida was also wanted by N.C. Probation and Parole for violating his parole from a prior drug conviction.
He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $415,000 bond.
According to NC Department of Corrections record, Clarida’s most recent period of incarceration stemmed from March 2017 conviction on sell schedule I charge. He was released from prison on Sept. 12, 2018.
He was also convicted of interfere with an electronic monitoring device and possession with the intent to sell schedule VI on Feb. 14, 2018. He served his sentence for those charges concurrently with the sentence for the sell schedule I conviction.
He has numerous prior drug convictions.
Clarida was also previously charged with attempted murder after he and another man allegedly shot Joseph Cornell Corbett III, who was later charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend, in Nov. 2015. The status of the attempted murder charge is unknown at this time.
