Two new flu deaths reported in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Two new flu deaths were reported in North Carolina for the week of Jan. 6-12, bringing the state total to 22 this flu season.
Information from flu.nc.gov said flu-like illnesses decreased slightly for the week ending Jan. 12 but the geographic spread of flu was still considered widespread.
Flu-associated death numbers are based on reports submitted by providers of the NC Division of Public Health. A flu-associated death is defined as resulting from a clinically compatible illness that was confirmed to be influenza by an appropriate lab or rapid diagnostic test with no period of complete recovery between the illness and death.
Flu season is Sept. 30, 2018-May 18, 2019.
