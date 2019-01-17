Four arrested in connection to armed robbery that resulted in shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that resulted in a man getting shot at Southridge Mobile Home Park in December.
On Dec. 4, deputies responded to the 6100 block of Carolina Beach Road near the Masonboro Landing Shopping Center where they found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.
The alleged shooter in the incident, Cole Oakley, was arrested in December and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a handgun by a minor and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
On Wednesday, Kaci Nicole Harrison, 21, and Eian Giovaughni Wallace, 29, both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Paffenroth was arrested Thursday and also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Brewer said that Harrison, Wallace and Paffenroth were in a vehicle used to flee the scene after the robbery and shooting.
